Drug Crackdown: CM Devendra Fadnavis Invokes MCOCA, Announces Zero-Tolerance Policy In Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed in the State Assembly that the Maharashtra government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and has brought narcotics-related offences under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), enabling authorities to seize properties of drug kingpins.

Drug Crimes Under MCOCA to Target Organised Syndicates

Replying to a question on police action against drug trafficking in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the inclusion of drug crimes under MCOCA would allow the state to act decisively against organised syndicates. He made it clear that the government would not spare anyone involved in the drug trade, including police personnel. Any officer found complicit in drug-related offences would not only be suspended but also dismissed from service, he warned.

The Chief Minister also announced strict measures against courier services found facilitating the transportation of narcotics. If drugs are delivered through courier networks, the concerned courier company will be treated as a co-accused in the case. Directions have already been issued to courier operators to thoroughly screen consignments and ensure that their services are not misused for illegal drug transport.

Instagram Used as Marketplace, Government on Alert

Fadnavis further pointed out that social media platforms such as Instagram are increasingly being used as marketplaces for narcotics trade. He asserted that the government is closely monitoring such online activities and remains firm in its zero-tolerance approach to the drug menace.

In his written reply, the Chief Minister informed the House that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was established through a government decision dated August 31, 2023, and all its units are fully operational across the state. In 2025 alone, drugs worth Rs 523.17 crore were destroyed by the ANTF.

Over 13,900 Cases Registered, Rs 1,340 Crore Drugs Seized

Providing further data, he said that during 2025, a total of 13,954 cases were registered against drug users under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of 10,686 accused. Additionally, 3,659 cases were registered in connection with possession and transportation of narcotics, resulting in the arrest of 5,307 accused. Narcotics worth Rs 1,340.41 crore were seized during the year.

Between January and February 11 this year, Mumbai alone reported 93 cases, in which 112 accused were arrested and drugs worth Rs 7.93 crore were seized.

The Chief Minister added that anti-narcotics awareness campaigns were implemented extensively across the state in 2025. For 2026, the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, along with the ANTF, has resolved to intensify a statewide campaign under the NDPS Act, 1985, to curb the trade, distribution and consumption of narcotics.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/