Mumbai: Police seize ₹ 22 Lakh worth MD from Govandi and Shivajinagar | Twitter

The Worli unit of the Anti-narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested two drug peddlers from Shivajinagar and Govandi areas on Friday night and seized MD drugs worth Rs22 lakh from their possession. The peddlers have been sent to police custody and further investigation is on.

According to the police, while patrolling at night on Friday, the police noticed a man with suspicious behaviour in Govandi area. When the police got closer to him, the man got nervous and started running away from the cops. He was nabbed after a chase.

The police conducted a thorough search on him and seized 56 grams of MD drugs, commonly known as ecstasy or meow meow.

Upon further investigation of the source of the drug, the arrested accused named another person from Shivajinagar who was also arrested by the police and recovered 60 grams of MD from him. According to the police, the total 116 grams seized drug has a value of Rs22 lakh in the illicit market.

The police arrested both the accused and found several other criminal cases registered against them at Shivajinagar police station and further investigation is underway regarding the source of the drugs. A case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).