Indore: Man arrested with 90-gram MD drugs

Drugs weighing around 90 grams were recovered from him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the city crime branch and the Rajendra Nagar police caught a man with MD drugs in the area, police said on Saturday. The consignment including a bike worth lakh of rupees was seized from the accused and a search is on for his source of the drugs. 

 According to the police, information was received that a man would deliver MD drugs to a person in the Retimandi area. After that the crime branch and the Rajendra Nagar police reached the mentioned place and arrested a youth named Jahuddin from there. Drugs weighing around 90 grams were recovered from him. He didn't give a satisfactory reply about the drugs after which he was taken to the police station and booked under the relevant section of the NDPS act. A bike used in the crime was also recovered from him.

