Mumbai Police seeks public help in finding people involved in viral assault video from Ganeshotsav 2022

After the video went viral on social media, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission took cognizance of the matter.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Mumbai Police seeks people's help in finding people involved in assault | Representational Image
Mumbai: During Ganeshostav this year, a video went viral on social media in which some people were seen assaulting a young man. Until now, the identity of the victim has not been identified, due to which the police has now appealed to the people to inform the police if anyone recognises the young man or the people assaulting him.

After the video went viral on social media, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission took cognizance of the matter and ordered an action. The police has started investigating the matter.

The incident is from September 2022

According to information received from Kalachowki police, on September 4, during Ganeshotsav, some people were recorded assaulting a young man on Dr. B.A. Road near Chinchpokli Utsav Mandal.

The human rights commission has ordered that the youth who was beaten up and the people who beat him should be found and investigated. The young man who was beaten did not register any complaint in the police station. A non-cognizable offence was registered at Kalachowki Police Station in the matter. To take further action in this matter, the permission of the concerned court has been taken and further investigation is on. Mumbai police official has appealed the public to contact the Kalachowki Police Station if they have any knowledge on the people involved in the matter.

