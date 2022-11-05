Tamil Nadu Shocker: Parent who had come to pick his daughter assaulted by group of youth outside Madurai college; video surfaces

TN: Parent visiting to pick up daughter assaulted by group of youth outside Meenakshi govt college Madurai; video surfaces | ANI

In a shocking video that has surfaced online, some youth can be seen assaulting a parent who had come to pick up his daughter from Sri Meenakshi Govt Arts College for Women in Madurai on November 2.

The group of young men thrashed 50-year-old man P. Senthamil Pandian of Aruldosspuram when arrived to pick his daughter at the college gate on Wednesday.

According to police, a funeral procession was passing near the college entrance when the girl students were exiting the college gate at around 3.30 p.m.

Many youth had danced and shouted even as the girls were passing by. When Senthamilan questioned the youth about their behaviour, some of them assaulted and pushed him down, reported The Hindu.

Madurai Commissioner of Police said six people have been arrested so far in the incident. A case has been filed under section 341, 308, 506(ii) and TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Watch video here:

BJP spokesperson SG Suryah hit at out at the DMk government in the state, calling the incident "horrific".

"..Like we repeatedly say Mr.#MKStalin is the weakest ever Chief Minister Tamil Nadu has ever had.Law & Order plummets because he neither inspires nor is vigilant against trouble makers," he tweeted.