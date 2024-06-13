Mumbai Police Seeks Help From Alleged 26/11 Terror Attack Handler, Syed Zabiuddin Ansari, For Identification Of LeT Operatives

26/11 | File

Mumbai: Mumbai police are seeking the help of alleged 26/11 terror attack handler Syed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal for identification of LeT operatives who were involved in the plotting of the attack.

Police Obtain Permission To Question Ansari In Prison

The police have obtained permission to question Jundal in prison from June 11 to June 15 in Taloja prison. The agency had moved the court for permission to question Jundal to confront him with photographs of key plotters of the attack.

Jundal was said to be in the control room set up in Karachi to coordinate with the terrorists involved in the attack. He was directly instructing the attackers.

Trial Against Ansari Stayed

The trial against him, however, has been stayed after it was revealed that Jundal was brought to India through an emergency passport and was not apprehended at the airport.

The sessions court had on the plea of Jundal directed the aviation ministry and the airline to submit documents. The said order was challenged before the Bombay High Court and the trial has been stayed since then.

As per the prosecution case, Beed resident, Jundal was a key plotter of the attack and also was one of the trainers to the 10 terrorists who entered the city. Judal has been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case.