Mumbai Police Salary Scam Probe: Crime Branch Tracks Digital Trail, Examines Payroll Manipulation | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has intensified its probe into the alleged Mumbai Police salary scam and is now tracing the entire fraud through digital evidence. A case has been registered against five accused, while investigators have begun questioning individuals linked to bank accounts where salaries were allegedly credited in the names of fake police personnel. Electronic payroll records, login credentials, banking transactions, and data modification logs are also under detailed scrutiny.

Payroll Logs and Login Records Under Scanner in Fraud Probe

The investigating team is examining the payroll system's audit trails, user login records, server logs, and digital records related to salary approvals. Officials are trying to establish at what stage employee data was altered, whose login credentials were used to make the changes, and how the salary approval process was completed. Investigators are also comparing the original records with the modified data to determine whether unauthorized manipulation took place.

In addition, the financial trail of the bank accounts that received the salary payments is being investigated. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is verifying the documents submitted while opening these accounts, the identities of the account holders, the movement of funds after the salaries were credited, and the ultimate beneficiaries of the transactions. Suspected account holders are also being questioned as part of the investigation.

Probe May Expand Beyond Five Accused as New Leads Emerge

According to sources, the probe is unlikely to remain confined to the five accused. Based on digital evidence, bank transaction records, and fresh leads emerging during the investigation, the Crime Branch is also examining whether other officials, employees, or outsiders were involved in the alleged fraud. Investigators believe the scope of the scam could widen further as the probe progresses.

The alleged irregularities in the Mumbai Police salary management system have raised serious concerns over the security of the payroll system, internal audit mechanisms, and financial control procedures. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation, sources said.

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