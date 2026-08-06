Maharashtra Resident Doctors’ Strike Hits Mumbai Hospitals, OPD Services Drop By Nearly 50% |

Mumbai: The indefinite strike by nearly 7,000 resident doctors across Maharashtra, called in protest against the state government's decision to conditionally register CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), severely disrupted outpatient services across Mumbai's major government hospitals on Wednesday. While emergency services, ICUs and surgeries continued, OPD attendance fell by nearly 50% at several hospitals, leaving hundreds of patients waiting for hours and many returning home without treatment.

Doctors Boycott OPDs, Non-Emergency Services Across Hospitals

Resident doctors, under the banner of Central MARD, boycotted OPDs and other non-emergency services while staging demonstrations within hospital premises. The strike follows the government's move to create a separate register for BHMS practitioners who have completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP).

Hospital administrations deployed senior faculty and heads of departments to manage patient care, but the reduced workforce significantly affected routine services.

Sion, JJ Hospitals Report Sharp Decline in OPD Footfall

At Sion Hospital, Dean Dr. Pramod Ingale said the hospital recorded only 1,197 OPD patients against the usual daily average of 2,713. JJ Hospital Dean Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar said OPD attendance fell from the usual 1,735 patients to 1,333. Admissions also dropped sharply, with only 12 patients admitted compared to the average of 102, while only 14 major and minor surgeries were performed during the day.

Nair Hospital also witnessed a steep decline in patient attendance, with OPD footfall falling to around 1,032—nearly half of its normal daily volume. Similar disruption was reported at KEM.

Cooper Hospital Maintains Emergency Services With Faculty Support

Nair Hospital also witnessed a steep decline in patient attendance, with OPD footfall falling to around 1,032—nearly half of its normal daily volume. Similar disruption was reported at KEM.

At Cooper Hospital, routine services were significantly affected as resident doctors stayed away from work, although emergency care continued uninterrupted. According to Dean Dr. Shailesh Mohite, only five of the hospital's 175 resident doctors reported for routine duties, while 118 of the 124 faculty members remained present to ensure continuity of essential services. The hospital conducted four deliveries, eight major surgeries and five minor surgeries during the day, with senior doctors taking charge of patient care amid the strike.

Patients Face Delays, Many Return Without Consultation

Many patients who were unaware of the strike bore the brunt of the disruption. Rubina Shaikh from Govandi, who had visited Sion Hospital for dressing of his injured leg, was asked to return because no doctor was available in the OPD. Similarly, Amarjeet Singh waited for nearly an hour with her daughter before senior doctors began consultations.

At KEM Hospital, Pramila Patil, who had travelled from Borivali with her husband for a neurology consultation, said doctors reached the OPD only after noon.

Meanwhile, Central MARD President Dr Atharva Shinde stated that a delegation of resident doctors met with senior officials from the Medical Education Department, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), and the Maharashtra Medical Council. He said the discussions were positive and the authorities assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

Meanwhile, the state government has appealed to the striking doctors to withdraw the agitation, clarifying that the conditional registration of CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners is being undertaken only in compliance with pending court directions and the Advocate General's opinion, and not as a policy decision.

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