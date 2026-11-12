Mumbai Police Return Stolen And Lost Property Worth ₹2.90 Crore To Owners; Malad Accounts For ₹1.67 Crore Recovery

DCP Purushottam Karad said recovered jewellery, mobile phones and vehicles were handed over to their rightful owners after legal formalities | File Photo

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: The North Region-I unit of Mumbai Police has returned stolen and lost property worth ₹2.90 crore to their rightful owners after successfully recovering the items in various cases.

At a programme held on Thursday, police handed over valuables worth ₹2,90,08,900 to their owners. The recovered property included gold and silver jewellery, mobile phones, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Malad Police Station accounted for the highest recovery, seizing property worth ₹1.67 crore. Oshiwara Police recovered valuables worth ₹49.85 lakh, followed by Versova Police with recoveries worth ₹30.59 lakh.

Similarly, Bangurnagar Police recovered property worth ₹24.11 lakh, Goregaon Police recovered valuables worth ₹13.39 lakh, while Amboli Police recovered property worth ₹4.22 lakh.

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Recovered Property Returned To Owners

DCP Purushottam Karad said that all the recovered items were handed over to their rightful owners after completing the necessary legal formalities. Teams from all six police stations worked together to trace and recover the stolen and missing property.

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