Mumbai Drug Bust: Malvani Police Seize 800.90 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.40 Crore; 4 Arrested, Hunt On For Main Supplier In Uttarakhand

Malvani Police arrested four alleged drug network members and seized 800.90 grams of heroin during raids in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 11, 2026: The Malvani Police have arrested four persons and seized over 800 grams of heroin worth approximately ₹2.40 crore in the international market in a crackdown on drug trafficking in Mumbai.

According to the police, the action was initiated following a tip-off received by the investigation team. During the initial raid, police arrested a 34-year-old accused and recovered 4.90 grams of heroin from his possession. His 19-year-old associate was also arrested, with 263 grams of heroin seized from him.

Two More Accused Arrested

During interrogation, the police obtained leads about two more alleged members of the drug supply network. Acting on the information, a team conducted a raid in the Juhu area and arrested two more accused, aged 25 and 20. The police recovered an additional 533 grams of heroin from their possession.

The total seizure in the operation stands at 800.90 grams of heroin, valued at around ₹2.40 crore in the international market. During the investigation, the police found that the alleged main supplier of the drug network is based in Sikroda village in Uttarakhand. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

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The Malvani Police are investigating the source of the contraband, the supply chain and the possible involvement of other persons in the drug trafficking network.

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