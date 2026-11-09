Mumbai Drug Racket: 2 Women Arrested After Two-Year Chase For Allegedly Using Underprivileged Minors To Deliver Heroin And MD | File photo

Mumbai: A two-year chase ended on Friday when Kasturba Marg police arrested two women from a Dahisar apartment, a 60-year-old and her 32-year-old daughter-in-law, accused of running a narcotics ring that involved underprivileged minors to move drugs across the city.

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Officers named the pair as Rehana Abdul Hameed Mulani, alias Rolly Appa, and Farida Mulani. The two lived together in Santosh Nagar shanties of Daulat Nagar, Borivali East, but had been on the run since a case was filed against them under the NDPS Act.



Tracking them proved frustrating for investigators. The women never stayed in one place long, repeatedly slipping into densely packed slum neighbourhoods whenever police closed in, according to officials.





That pattern broke with a tip-off on Friday placing the duo at the Navjeevan SRA Building on SV Road, near Dahisar Market. A raiding party swept the premises and found them inside a room on the seventh floor.



Once in custody, the women were described by police as uncooperative, offering unclear and shifting answers to questions. They were escorted to the station as the probe widened.



Their record, police said, is extensive,17 cases spread across Mumbai. The list runs from drug peddling to five physical assault cases, two instances of attacking government servants, three riot-related cases, and three property crimes.

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The police believe the two deliberately masked their identities and hopped residences in recent days to stay invisible to the agencies pursuing them.



What has drawn particular concern is how they allegedly operated, recruiting boys from poor families and deploying them as couriers to ferry heroin and MD to buyers.



"We are now working to trace where the narcotics were coming from," an officer said.