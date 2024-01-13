Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 5 For Trying To Obtain German Visa With Fake Documents | Representational Image

Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against five individuals for attempting to obtain a German visa through the submission of fake documents. The complaint was lodged by Ralph Karsten (47), an advisor from the Federal Police of Germany stationed at the Consulate General of Germany office, specializing in visa and document-related matters.

Details of fraud

The Marine Drive police reported that Karsten informed them that the accused—Josie Poliwalthuk Kalajoy, Ganesh Rethinam, Shenkathir Viraiyan, Murigantham Uthipathy, and Sanjay Kumar—had procured visas by presenting counterfeit documents. Notably, the passport stamps from other countries found in their passports were also determined to be fake. Consequently, an FIR has been registered based on this information.

The police revealed that the five individuals applied for German visas using fraudulent documents, prompting the crime branch to send the suspect papers to the German Consulate for verification. The subsequent investigation confirmed the falsification, leading to the filing of the FIR by the Marine Drive police upon the complaint filed by the Federal Police of Germany advisor.

Further investigations underway

As the case unfolds, the crime branch is actively conducting further investigations to uncover the full extent of the fraud and identify any potential collaborators involved in the visa scam.