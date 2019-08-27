Mumbai Police registers case against unknown person for creating fake Facebook profile of former Indian batsman Sandeep Patil

On Monday, ex-Indian batsman and former chairman of selectors, Sandeep Patil, filed a police complaint against an unknown person for creating his fake Facebook profile. A case has been registered by the Mumbai Police in the matter.

According to the Mid-Day, the incident came to light when Patil was at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana on August 19 when his friend informed him that someone had opened a Facebook account using his name and picture and that he was also asking for contact numbers of BCCI members and several famous personalities through Facebook messenger. The accused allegedly messaged cricketers from the fake account and asked them for their numbers.

Sandeep Patil told Mid-Day that he does not use social media. "I don't have Facebook, Twitter or other social media accounts. One of my friends called me recently to ask why I was asking for the contact numbers of my cricket colleagues over social media. That's when I realised that someone was misusing my name," Patil said.

After the incident came to light, Patil immediately informed the BCCI and they suggested filing a police complaint. An officer from Shivaji Park police station told Mid-Day that an FIR against an unknown person has been registered under section 66 (C) (fraudulently using another person's identity) of Information Technology Act and investigations are underway.

According to news agency ANI, Mumbai Police registered a case against unknown persons for making a fake social media account of Sandeep Patil.