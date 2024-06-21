Mumbai: Police Registers Case Against 'Unknown Person' After 720 Voter Cards Found Dumped In Dombivli's Pisavli Village | Representational Image

Kalyan: The Manpada police have booked a case against an unknown person after finding 720 election voter cards in Pisavli village in Dombivli. After the enquiry by the election officer and Tahsildar about the 720 election voter cards, some documents of a school of Netivli in Dombivli. They approached the police station and lodged a case. A case was lodged on June 21 under sections 188, 379, 427 of the Indian Penal Code and 123, 143, 136(1) of the Representation of the People's Act.

According to election officials, as many as election cards belonged to Kalyan Gramin constituency. Out of 720 voter cards, 679 election voter cards were old from the years 2006 to 2014, and 41 voter cards were smart cards from the years 2017 to 2021.

Sachin Shejale, Tahsildar, Kalyan said,"During the investigation by election officials, it was learned that election voters' cards was applied by people for making voter cards and later voter cards were stored at a school in Netivli where Booth Election Officer (BLO) was deployed and the duty of BLO was to distribute the voter cards to people. The school's documents and voters' cards were sold to a scrap dealer as they were considered wastage. Thereafter, the waste was loaded into a tempo and traveled from one school in Netivli village in Dombivli. A gunny bag fell off during travel. The gunny bag was sent to Manpada police station. The election officer issued a show cause notice to BLO for the voter cards issued which had not been distributed to voters."

Old history.

As many as 720 voter cards and school documents were found in a gunny bag in Pisavli village in Dombivli on Wednesday night, said police. The Manpada police said that they were alerted by a local resident. The resident rushed to the police station and narrated the voter card found incident.

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane of Manpada Police Station said, "We have alerted the tahsildar of the revenue department of Kalyan after locals informed us about voters' cards found in a place. "

Revenue department of Kalyan was shocked to hear about the 720 voter cards dumped in a location. They rushed to the police station and found a total of 720 voter cards.

Tahsildar Sachin Shejale of the Kalyan Revenue Department said, "The election officer and Nayab Tahsildar approached the police station to file a case against an unknown person at Manpada police station."