Mumbai: Police registers case against security manager of luxury hotel for raping female guard...

Mumbai: An offence was registered on Friday against the security manager of a luxury hotel in south Mumbai for allegedly raping a 29-year-old female security guard, police said.

On the basis of the complaint by a former female security guard of Mumbai's Trident Hotel, a current male security guard of the hotel was booked for rape u/s 376 IPC. Further investigation is underway. The accused allegedly raped her by threatening her with termination from her job, said Colaba police station.

The woman in her complaint has alleged that the incident took place on February 18, when the accused called her to a lodge near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to discuss the issue of her pending salary, the police said.

When the woman arrived there, the accused allegedly spiked her drink and raped her, the official said.

Moreover, she claimed that while working at the luxury hotel, the security personnel would talk about her caste, which the accused was also aware of, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.

