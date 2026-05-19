Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Youth For Allegedly Filming Worli’s Palais Royale Project Without Permission

Mumbai Police probe alleged unauthorised filming and online circulation of visuals from the Palais Royale luxury tower project in Worli | File Photo

Mumbai, May 19: An FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police against a youth for allegedly filming and photographing the Palais Royale project in Worli, one of India’s tallest and most luxurious residential towers, and posting the visuals on social media without permission.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Sahil Mehta (22), a resident of Grant Road. The complaint was lodged by Prashant Palande, who works in the marketing department of a real estate company associated with the project.

Accused allegedly entered site using false information

As per the complaint registered at Worli Police Station, the accused allegedly gained entry into the Palais Royale construction site in Worli on May 12 at around 5 pm by allegedly misleading security guards with false information.

Police said the accused then entered the premises and also accessed an office located on the fourth floor, where he allegedly shot videos and clicked photographs of the property.

The visuals were later uploaded on his Instagram account.

Police probe motive behind filming

The complainant company has alleged that the unauthorised filming and circulation of visuals could compromise the project’s privacy and adversely affect its market value.

Based on the complaint, Worli police have registered an offence under Section 329(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Also Watch:

Further investigation in the case is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Palwe. Police are also probing the exact motive behind the filming and circulation of the footage.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/