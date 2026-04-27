Mumbai Crime: Builder Booked For Allotting Flats Without Occupancy Certificate In Ghatkopar SRA Project

Police register case against builder over occupancy certificate violations in Ghatkopar SRA housing project | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 25: The Pant Nagar police have registered a case against developer M/s Neelam Finance (Bombay) Pvt. Ltd. and its director Champaklal K. Vardhan for allegedly allowing residents to occupy flats without obtaining the mandatory Occupancy Certificate (OC) in an SRA project in Ghatkopar (East), thereby endangering lives and violating provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

Complaint filed by SRA official

The case was filed based on a complaint by Amit Shyam Khobragade, 46, who serves as a Deputy Engineer with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), N Ward, Ghatkopar. The action has been taken under Section 53(7) of the MRTP Act, police said.

Residents allegedly occupying uncertified floors

According to the FIR, authorities received information that residents were occupying flats on the 18th to 25th floors of Sale Building No. 4 in Om Sai Ganesh SRA Cooperative Housing Society, located at Kamaraj Nagar on Vasantrao Naik Marg, without the developer having secured the required Occupancy Certificate.

Notices issued to developer

Following this, on September 25, 2025, a notice under Section 53(1) of the MRTP Act was issued to the developer, M/s Neelam Finance (Bombay) Pvt. Ltd., directing them either to obtain the Occupancy Certificate for the said floors or vacate the premises. However, the developer failed to comply with the directive.

Subsequently, a second notice under Section 53(6)(B) of the MRTP Act was issued on January 20, 2026, reiterating the requirement to secure the OC or vacate the building. Despite repeated notices, the developer neither obtained the certificate nor evacuated the premises, officials said.

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Officials note legal non-compliance

SRA officials, including Assistant Engineer A.A. Salunkhe and Executive Engineer P.B. Pawar, noted that possession of the flats had been handed over to residents without compliance with legal requirements.

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