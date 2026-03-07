Mumbai News: Builder Files FIR Against Chembur Society Office Bearers Over Alleged Attempted Land Grab

Tilak Nagar police register an FIR after a builder accused office bearers of a Chembur housing society of attempting to encroach on a government-owned open space | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 7: The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against office bearers of Marathwada Co-operative Housing Society and several private individuals for allegedly conspiring to remove a metal partition and attempting to encroach upon a 20-foot-wide government-owned open space in the Panchsheel Nagar area of Chembur.

Society office bearers and private individuals booked

The accused have been identified as society president Bhagwan Hivale, secretary Jyoti Babu, and private individuals Santosh Sanjkar, Nutan Sanjkar, Sachin Sadafule, and Shahu Pardhe. The case was registered following a complaint filed by Chaitanya Jatin Mehta, 34, a partner in Arihant Realtors.

Background of slum rehabilitation project

According to the FIR, Mehta’s firm undertook the slum rehabilitation project at Panchsheel Nagar in 2009. The western boundary of the slum area along Nagasen Buddha Vihar Road was demarcated by officials of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and representatives from the district collector’s office, as the land belonged to the Government of Maharashtra.

In 2010, the eastern boundary along the Amar Mahal–Sahakar Junction Road was also demarcated by SRA officials and representatives from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), since that portion of land fell under MHADA’s ownership.

Redevelopment work completed in phases

Subsequently, in 2013, Arihant Realtors fenced the outer boundary of the redevelopment plot with metal sheets and took possession of the land for redevelopment. Construction work began in 2014, and by 2016 the SRA rehabilitation building was completed. Eligible slum dwellers were allotted flats through the SRA and given possession.

The developer also constructed another building on the adjacent plot allotted to the company for sale to private buyers and erected a cement-brick boundary wall around it. Parallel to this wall lies an open strip of land about 20 feet wide, which belongs to the Maharashtra government but is currently under the possession of the developer, the complaint states.

Alleged attempt to remove metal partition

On February 22 at around 1 pm, the company’s security officer and liaison officer, Ratnadatt Dagdu Kamble, allegedly informed Mehta that the accused, along with several labourers, had removed the metal sheet partition erected between the redevelopment building and the private building, clearing the area in an attempt to take over the space.

Kamble immediately alerted the police by calling the emergency helpline. Officers from Tilak Nagar police station reached the spot and conducted an inspection.

Police register FIR and begin investigation

Based on Mehta’s complaint, police have registered an FIR under Sections 189, 190(2) and 329(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and have initiated further investigation into the matter.

