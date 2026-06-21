Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 3 Unauthorised Govandi Schools For Defying Closure Orders | File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against the principals, secretaries, and managements of three unauthorised schools in Govandi, which are being operated by different trusts and a foundation, for allegedly continuing their operations despite clear closure orders from the education department.

The schools named in the case are Mother Mary English School, Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar, near Noorani Masjid, run by Matlubia Foundation; KGN English Primary School, New Gautam Nagar, Station Road, operated by Khwaja Garib Nawaz Education Foundation Trust; and Arkam English School, Tata Nagar, near Sunni Jama Masjid, managed by Al Hamd Charitable Trust.

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According to the FIR, the BMC’s education department had identified 164 unauthorised primary schools for the academic year 2025-26 and issued closure notices. The three schools in Govandi were also served notices and directed to respond within seven days or comply with the closure orders.