 Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 3 Unauthorised Govandi Schools For Defying Closure Orders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Register FIR Against 3 Unauthorised Govandi Schools For Defying Closure Orders

Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 3 Unauthorised Govandi Schools For Defying Closure Orders

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against management and staff of three unauthorised schools in Govandi for continuing operations despite closure orders. The BMC education department had flagged 164 illegal primary schools and issued notices. The schools were asked to shut or respond within seven days but allegedly defied orders.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 3 Unauthorised Govandi Schools For Defying Closure Orders
Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 3 Unauthorised Govandi Schools For Defying Closure Orders | File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against the principals, secretaries, and managements of three unauthorised schools in Govandi, which are being operated by different trusts and a foundation, for allegedly continuing their operations despite clear closure orders from the education department.

The schools named in the case are Mother Mary English School, Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar, near Noorani Masjid, run by Matlubia Foundation; KGN English Primary School, New Gautam Nagar, Station Road, operated by Khwaja Garib Nawaz Education Foundation Trust; and Arkam English School, Tata Nagar, near Sunni Jama Masjid, managed by Al Hamd Charitable Trust.

Read Also
BNMC Orders Strict Action On Unsafe School Transport, Mandates Safety Compliance Checks
BNMC Orders Strict Action On Unsafe School Transport, Mandates Safety Compliance Checks

According to the FIR, the BMC’s education department had identified 164 unauthorised primary schools for the academic year 2025-26 and issued closure notices. The three schools in Govandi were also served notices and directed to respond within seven days or comply with the closure orders.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on