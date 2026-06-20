BNMC Orders Strict Action On Unsafe School Transport, Mandates Safety Compliance Checks | File Pic (Representative image)

Thane: The Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has directed schools and transport operators to strictly adhere to student safety norms following concerns about unsafe transportation of schoolchildren in the city, according to an official release.

The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by Bhiwandi Mayor Narayan Ratan Chaudhary on Friday, which was attended by school principals, traffic police officials, and civic officers.

"Considering that irregularities in the transportation of school students can pose a threat to their safety, a detailed review meeting was conducted to identify solutions and ensure strict compliance with safety norms," the release said.

During the meeting, the mayor instructed schools to deploy at least two staff members to supervise students during entry and dispersal hours.

"The municipal administration has been directed to carry out surprise inspections and submit reports on whether schools are implementing the prescribed safety measures," the release stated.

The mayor also raised concerns over private vehicles allegedly carrying students far beyond their approved capacity.

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