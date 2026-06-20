'Candidate Has Been Allotted Centre In Nagpur': NTA Fixes Abu Dhabi Centre Mix-Up For NEET UG 2026 Aspirant

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: A NEET UG 2026 aspirant from Nagpur, Maharashtra, was left shocked after discovering that his examination centre for the June 21 re-examination had been allotted in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, despite selecting Nagpur as his preferred test city. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now clarified that the issue has been resolved and the candidate has been allotted a centre in Nagpur as per the ANI report.

In a post on its official social media handle, the NTA said, "The grievance is being addressed and the candidate will be allocated a centre in Nagpur, after due verification, in the next few hours."

#UPDATE | Responding to reports of a Nagpur student being allotted an Abu Dhabi examination centre for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, NTA DG Abhishek Singh tells ANI that the issue has been resolved and the “candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur.”



(File photo) https://t.co/dvlYNBdYPN pic.twitter.com/Q6S5l8g1SL — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

NTA DG Abhishek Singh while talking with ANI stated that the issue has been resolved and the "candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur."

The student had been assigned a centre at Saraswati Vidyalaya in Nagpur for the previous NEET exam. After the re-exam was scheduled in response to the paper leak controversy, he downloaded his revised admit card and discovered that his centre had been changed to Abu Dhabi Indian School in the UAE.

According to the family, the student chose Nagpur as his first option when filling out the application form, followed by Wardha and Bhandara. The unexpected overseas allotment caused panic because the student does not have a passport and had no practical way to travel abroad on such short notice.

The grievance is being addressed and the candidate will be allocated a centre in Nagpur, after due verification, in the next few hours. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 20, 2026

"We are completely unable to send our child abroad for the exam. He does not even have a passport, and there is no time left to make travel arrangements," the student's father, Mohammad Talib, had said in the ANI report.

Following the discovery of the mistake, the student's parents immediately contacted the NTA helpline and lodged a complaint. According to a report by India Today, NTA officials acknowledged that a technical glitch had occurred and assured the family that corrective action would be taken.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Mahrashtra: Family of a NEET aspirant, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, claims that he was allocated a school in Abu Dhabi as his exam center for NEET-UG re-exam scheduled to be held on 21st June.



His father, Mohammad Talib, says, "...After the admit card was downloaded… pic.twitter.com/EmFqhIFVRK — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

As per the India Today report, while speaking to Aaj Tak, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Dr Anees Ahmed said he personally raised the matter with the NTA and contacted the helpline on the student's behalf. He stated that after discussions late on Friday night, the student was informed that he would be allotted an examination centre in Nagpur and that a revised admit card would be issued by 4 PM on Saturday.

Meanwhile, NTA is all set to conduct the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam tomorrow in pen-and-paper mode from 2 PM to 5:15 PM across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with over 22.79 lakh candidates expected to appear.