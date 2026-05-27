Mumbai Police Register Case Against Film Shooting Manager For Continuing Shoot Beyond Permit Time At BMC School |

Mumbai: The D B Marg Police have registered a case against the manager of a film shooting company for allegedly continuing a shoot beyond the permitted time limit at a BMC school premises in South Mumbai.

Incident Occurred Between 11.30 PM and 11.55 PM on May 24

According to police, the FIR has been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the concerned police station. The complainant in the case is police constable Vrushak Ramakant Wagh (43), attached to the police department.

Police said the incident took place between 11.30 pm and 11.55 pm on May 24, at a BMC school located on Gilder Tank Lane, Grant Road (East). The accused has been identified as Wahid Abdul Kadar Sheikh (33), manager of Panorama Studios International Limited and a resident of Goregaon.

According to the complaint, the shooting activity was allegedly continued beyond the time permitted under the terms and conditions granted to the production company. Following the registration of the offence, the accused was issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS and later released, police said.

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