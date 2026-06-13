Mumbai Police Register 2nd FIR Against Construction Company For Blocking Kalina-BKC Link Road | Video | X / @zuber_1234

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered a second FIR in a week against the employees of a construction company for allegedly blocking the new Kalina-BKC Link Road by installing cranes, parking vehicles and placing other materials on the carriageway, a police official said.

New FIR names company officials

The BKC Police have named the project manager and the administrative head of the firm in the fresh FIR registered under section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Nobody has been arrested so far, the official said on Friday.

Viral videos trigger police action

The fresh case was registered after multiple videos showing the road being blocked went viral.

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MMRDA fines construction company

Last week, MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the construction company for damaging and blocking the road.

Company ignored earlier warnings

According to police, the company failed to act even after the MMRDA raised the issue and directed it to remove road obstructions.

First FIR named crane operator

In the first FIR, the police had named the crane operator. Nobody has been arrested, the official added.