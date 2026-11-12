Mumbai Police Register 27 FIRs Against Illegal Firecracker Sales And Storage During Diwali; Restrictions Till December 2 |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered 27 FIRs against people allegedly involved in the illegal sale, storage, display and transportation of firecrackers in public places during the Diwali period. The cases were registered across different parts of the city between November 4 and 9 as part of a special enforcement drive.

According to police officials, the action was initiated against vendors selling firecrackers without valid licences and those storing or displaying them in public places without permission.

Mumbai Police Firecracker Restrictions To Remain In Force Until December 2

DCP (Operations) Akbar Pathan said the prohibitory order issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner came into effect on November 3 and will remain in force until December 2. Under the order, the sale, storage and public display of firecrackers without a licence from the authorised authorities are prohibited.

The order aims to prevent inconvenience to citizens and avert potential risks, accidents and damage arising from the unauthorised sale and handling of firecrackers.

Action in Dadar, Kurla and Jogeshwari

In one such action, the Dadar Police registered an FIR against Santosh Gupta on Sunday for allegedly operating an unauthorised firecracker stall at a crowded public place in Worli Koliwada.

Similarly, the Kurla Police took action against Sunil Gusa (33) on Friday for allegedly selling firecrackers by setting up a wooden table on a public road near VMC School in Malad East.

In another case, the Jogeshwari Police registered an FIR against Rupesh Khanna (35) on Sunday for allegedly selling firecrackers without permission on a footpath near Hindustan Hotel on Station Road.

Police officials said enforcement action is being carried out across the city to curb unauthorised firecracker sales and ensure public safety during the festive season..

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