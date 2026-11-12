ECI Rejects Claims Of Uncounted Votes In 2024 Maharashtra Elections, Clarifies Mumbai North, Dahanu And Beed Figures | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has dismissed social media claims alleging discrepancies between the number of votes polled and counted in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections, terming the allegations misleading. The poll panel has clarified that the difference between the total number of registered electors and votes counted represents voters who did not exercise their franchise and not uncounted votes.

ECI Responds To Allegations Concerning Mumbai North, Dahanu And Beed Constituencies

The ECI issued the clarification after certain social media posts and media reports alleged that lakhs of votes had gone uncounted in several constituencies, including Mumbai North Lok Sabha, Dahanu Assembly and Beed Assembly constituencies.

Citing official election records, the Commission clarified that Mumbai North Parliamentary Constituency had 18,12,115 registered electors, of whom 10,36,496 votes were polled, comprising 10,33,268 EVM votes and 3,228 postal votes. The total votes counted stood at 10,35,731, with 765 votes classified as test votes and votes not counted from control units as per ECI guidelines. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 57.20%.

Dahanu Assembly Constituency Recorded 73.63% Voter Turnout

Similarly, in Dahanu Assembly constituency, out of 3,01,257 registered electors, 2,21,818 votes were polled and counted, recording a turnout of 73.63%. The figure included 2,20,919 EVM votes and 899 postal votes.

In Beed Assembly constituency, the total number of registered electors stood at 3,84,885, while 2,42,983 votes were polled and counted. This included 2,38,845 EVM votes and 4,138 postal votes, resulting in a voter turnout of 63.13%.

The Commission pointed out that the difference between registered electors and votes polled in these constituencies represented people who did not turn up to vote. In Mumbai North, the gap was 7,75,619, while Dahanu and Beed recorded gaps of 79,439 and 1,41,902 respectively.

Explaining the statutory procedure, the ECI said Form 17C is the sole statutory account of votes cast at a polling station. Part-I of the form is prepared by the Presiding Officer after polling concludes, and copies are shared with polling agents present at the booth. On counting day, candidates' counting agents match the figures in Part-I with Part-II, which records the total votes counted.

The Commission further stated that all election-related data, including the number of electors, EVM votes and postal ballots, are available in its statistical reports and index cards on the official website. It maintained that the allegations of large-scale discrepancies were based on a misinterpretation of election data.

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