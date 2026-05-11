Mumbai Police Register 1,332 NDPS Cases In First Quarter Of 2026; Seize Drugs Worth Over ₹37 Crore | AI - Representational Image

The Mumbai Police, including the Anti-Narcotics Cell and local police stations, registered 1,332 cases under the NDPS Act between January and March 2026, including 1,080 consumption cases and 252 possession cases. During the three months, the highest number of cases were related to cannabis at 132, followed by MD at 82 and heroin at 16. The police seized narcotic drugs worth over Rs37 crore and arrested 1,287 persons allegedly involved in drug possession and consumption cases.

Cannabis Cases Topped at 132, Followed by MD at 82 and Heroin at 16

In comparison, Mumbai Police registered 7,623 NDPS FIRs in 2025, including 6,482 consumption cases and 1,141 possession cases. Cannabis-related cases topped the list at 676, followed by MD at 275 and heroin at 66. During 2025, authorities seized drugs worth more than Rs857 crore and arrested 6,777 accused in drug-related offences.

Former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede said modern drug trafficking has become increasingly challenging due to evolving smuggling methods and rising demand for narcotics. He pointed to the illegal import of hydroponic weed through airports such as Mumbai and Delhi as a major concern.

Former NCB Director Sameer Wankhede Highlights Evolving Smuggling Methods

“This weed has been legalised in some foreign countries. Due to its easy availability and high demand in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, huge seizures are being made at airports every day,” he said. Wankhede also highlighted the use of the dark web and cryptocurrency for drug transactions, which allows traffickers to evade law enforcement agencies.

Mumbai has witnessed several major drug-related cases over the last three months. In the NESCO drug overdose case, police alleged that around 4,000 ecstasy pills were procured from Europe through cryptocurrency transactions. Twelve accused have been arrested so far.

Dark Web and Cryptocurrency Enable Traffickers to Evade Law Enforcement:

In another operation, the Mumbai Crime Branch seized around 5,000 MDMA and ecstasy pills worth nearly Rs6 crore from Titwala and arrested several accused allegedly linked to a supply network targeting partygoers and students. Meanwhile, the NCB froze assets worth Rs3.78 crore allegedly linked to drug trafficking and money laundering in Mumbai’s mephedrone racket cases.

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The police also registered multiple smaller cases across Andheri, Bandra, Dongri and Mira Road, where accused persons were allegedly found with MD, ganja, cocaine and ecstasy pills worth lakhs of rupees. Investigators claimed local peddling networks were targeting youngsters, party circuits and college students.

Apart from Mumbai Police, agencies such as the NCB, DRI and Customs have intensified action against drug trafficking through seizures and arrests.

Authorities are hopeful that stronger enforcement can curb the drug trade.

Recently, gangster Salim Dola was arrested in Turkey for allegedly operating an MD racket in India from abroad. The police believe his arrest could help trace more suppliers and kingpins operating from foreign countries.

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