Mumbai Police Recovers Lost Purse Of International Traveler, Returns Valuables Safely

Mumbai international airport | File Photo

The Mumbai Police successfully located and returned the missing purse of a 55-year-old woman who had recently arrived in Mumbai from Addis Ababa. The woman's purse, containing 2200 dollars and 135 Dirhams, went missing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport last Wednesday.

Upon realising her purse was lost, the woman promptly reported the incident to the Sahar police station. Subsequently, an investigation was launched, leading the police to discover that airport staff had found the purse and promptly turned it in to the missing department of the Sahar police station.

The absence of an identification card in the purse initially posed a challenge in identifying the owner. To resolve this, the police sought details from the woman about the contents of the purse. Her accurate description enabled the police to confirm her as the rightful owner.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Govilkar ensured the safekeeping of the purse, and it was promptly returned to the woman as soon as she was identified. The successful recovery highlights the coordinated efforts of the Mumbai Police in reuniting the woman with her belongings.