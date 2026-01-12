Mumbai Police Recover 1,650 Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹2 Crore From Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai Police display recovered mobile phones seized from multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh during a special drive to trace stolen and lost devices | X - @MumbaiPolice

Mumbai, Jan 12: The Mumbai Police have achieved a breakthrough in their drive to trace stolen and lost mobile phones, recovering 1,650 handsets worth approximately Rs 2 crore from various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Devices traced through technical surveillance

According to the Mumbai Police, the recovered phones were either stolen or lost in Mumbai. The recovery was carried out as part of a special campaign aimed at tracing and returning missing mobile phones to their rightful owners. Police officials said the locations of the devices were identified through technical surveillance and digital tracking.

Special teams deployed across districts

Special teams were deployed across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, where they conducted searches, identified users in possession of the devices, and seized the mobile phones. Preparations are now underway to verify ownership and return the recovered handsets to their respective owners.

Over 33,000 phones recovered so far

A police official stated that with this latest operation, a total of 33,514 lost and stolen mobile phones have been recovered and returned under the campaign so far, calling it a significant achievement for the Mumbai Police.

The police added that the campaign to trace lost and stolen mobile phones will continue, with teams actively working to track more devices so that maximum citizens can be reunited with their phones.

CEIR data led to operation

In a major crackdown on mobile theft, the operation was launched following a state-wide review of complaints registered on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which revealed that a large number of devices registered in Mumbai were being used in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

After receiving approval from the Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, Deven Bharti, 13 special teams, comprising officers from every zone along with CEIR officials, were dispatched to Uttar Pradesh. The teams operated across 19 districts during the recovery drive.

CM praises Mumbai Police

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis publicly praised the operation and congratulated the Mumbai Police by sharing a post on X, acknowledging the scale of the effort and its positive impact on citizens.

