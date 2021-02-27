Mumbai Police record Hrithik Roshan's statement in imposter case

The Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan appeared before Mumbai crime branch on Saturday as the police recorded his statement in 2016 imposter case in which the actor alleged that an unknown imposter had allegedly been emailing to actor Kangana Ranaut through his email ID.

Hrithik reached Mumbai Police Commissioner Office at Crawford Market Around 11.45 am and appeared before a crime branch team which recorded his statement for around two and half hours. He left the office around 2.30 pm on Saturday.

In the second week of December, the case was transferred to Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) after Hrithik's councel approached Mumbai police commissioner regarding pending investigation. The Mumbai police are likely to issue summons to Kangana as well to record her statement in the case.

They will also record statements of them investigation officer.

The case was registered in 2016 and a year later police submitted Mil report after the forensic experts failed to established any facts about the emails ID and said they it was located in US

In 2016 when the case was filed, the two actors were at loggerheads, slapping each other with legal notices. According to reports, Hrithik had first sent a legal notice and demanded an apology from Ranaut and to clear the air about their alleged affair that he refuted firmly. Refusing to apologise, Kangana had then sent a counter-notice, warning the actor to take back his notice or face a criminal case.