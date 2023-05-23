Mumbai Police receives threat message from Twitter user, says 'will blast city soon'; probe underway | Representational Image

Mumbai: Police has received a threat to once again terrorise Maharashtra's capital Mumbai. Till now, where these threats were being received by the police through phone calls and e-mails, now a person has threatened to terrorize Mumbai through Twitter.

Message was received a day ago

According to police sources, on Monday (May 22) around 11 am, a message was sent to the Mumbai Police's Twitter account which read, "I am going to blast Mumbai very soon."

Investigation underway following the terror threat

The message was sent in writing in the English language, whose words were "I m gonna blast the Mumbai very soon." Taking this message seriously, the Mumbai Police has started investigating the concerned account. Police is investigating further in the matter.

More details are awaited.