Mumbai Police Receives 'Hoax' Call Of Attack In City By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member; Probe Underway | Representational Image/Freepik

Mumbai: An unknown person called the Mumbai Police control room and said that a man associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is coming to Mumbai to execute a major incident. The caller also mentioned that Bishnoi's associate would be arriving at Dadar railway station.

Checks Conducted At Dadar Station

Upon hearing the news, panic ensued throughout the entire police department. Mumbai Police, Railway Police, RPF, and all other agencies were put on alert. The police conducted a thorough search of the entire Dadar station at night but did not find any suspicious individuals.

An official from the Mumbai Police stated that a call received by the control room was verified and found to be a hoax. The police are currently engaged in tracing the caller using the phone number.

Recent Firing Near Salman Khan's Bandra Residence

Recently, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing incident at Salman Khan's house. In this case, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two individuals who were instructed by the Bishnoi gang to carry out the shooting outside Salman Khan's residence. The suspects were also paid by the Bishnoi gang to execute the firing.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on Sunday morning and fled.CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.