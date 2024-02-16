Mumbai Police Receives Hoax Call About Armed Terrorists Roaming In Dongri, One Arrested

Mumbai Police | Representational Image

Mumbai, February 16: Mumbai police's control room on Friday, February 16, received a hoax call about armed terrorists roaming in Dongri area. After preliminary investigation, the police arrested a person who allegedly made the fake threatening call. The identity of accused was not immediately known.

"Mumbai Police Control Room received a threatening call. The caller told the control room that some terrorists armed with weapons had entered the Dongri area of Mumbai, and they needed police assistance," said the police. However, the call was turned out to be false. "As soon as the police started an investigation after receiving this call, it turned out to be a hoax call. Police have arrested one person," the police added.

Case Registered:

The cops registered an FIR under sections 505(2) (spreading false rumours), 505(1)(B) (circulating any false statement or rumour), 177 (furnishing false information), 182 (providing false information with the intent to cause a public servant to use lawful power to the injury of another person), and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hoax Call About Pak Terrorists In Taj Hotel:

Earlier this month, the control room had received a hoax call about armed Pakistani nationals entering Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba. Following the call, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace was thoroughly checked by the police personnel and security officials of the hotel. When nothing suspicious was found, the call was declared a hoax.