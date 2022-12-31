Mumbai police receives blast warning on Dec 31 from drunk caller; case registered

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Control Room last night received a call from a man who warned them of blasts in the city on December 31. The caller named one Azhar from UP, also went on the say that he has weapons and RDX.
A probe has revealed that a man named Narendra Kavle made the call in a drunken state. The caller has now been arrested and case has been registered against the man.
