Mumbai Police Receives Another Threatening Call; Caller Warns of Impending Incident In City | Representational Image/Freepik

Mumbai Police has once again received a threatening call. An unknown person called the Mumbai Police late on Tuesday night. He claimed that a significant incident was going to happen in Mumbai very soon. According to the police, the caller revealed his name as Shoaib, calling from Mysore.

Details of the call

The call came to landline of South Control Room of Mumbai Police. According to an officer, the caller said that a woman named Sama, living in Jamalpur of Gujarat, is in contact with a Kashmiri man named Asif, who is planning a major incident in Mumbai.

The caller claimed that ATS officers knew him. He also gave phone numbers of Sama and Asif to the police. Mumbai police has taken the threat seriously and has begun investigating into the matter.

Similar call on Monday

On Monday, a young man, claiming to be associated with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim had made a similar call to the Mumbai Police control room. In this case, the police arrested the accused.

According to an officer, this year, Mumbai Police received around 50 threat calls. He added that every call is given attention to.