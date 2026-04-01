Mumbai Police Raid Chembur Bar & Restaurant For License Violations, Operator & Manager Booked Over DJ & Stage Norms

The Mumbai police conducted a midnight raid on Hotel Rasna Punjab Bar & Restaurant located on RC Road in Chembur and filed a case against the establishment’s operator, Kishore Sanjiva Shetty, 51, and manager Ravindra Ramasare Rai, 45. | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai police conducted a midnight raid on Hotel Rasna Punjab Bar & Restaurant located on RC Road in Chembur and filed a case against the establishment’s operator, Kishore Sanjiva Shetty, 51, and manager Ravindra Ramasare Rai, 45. Both are accused of violating government orders by failing to comply with the terms and conditions attached to the bar and restaurant license.

Police Act on Tip-Off About Breach

According to the FIR, the police received information that the hotel at Hira Compound, RC Road, was operating in breach of the license conditions. Following this, a team from the Chembur police station, along with the Crime Branch’s Unit 6, raided the premises on the night of March 28.

During the raid, Taranjeet Singh Achcharpremsing, 42, was found playing DJ music using a mobile and laptop. A total of eight female singers were present on and off the stage, but none carried identification documents. Upon questioning, the women admitted they did not have any official licenses to perform. Ten customers were present at the venue, served by two waiters.

Operator & Manager Taken Into Custody

Police took operator Kishore Sanjiva Shetty, a resident of Mangalore, Karnataka, and manager Ravindra Ramasare Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, into custody. Verification of documents revealed that the licensed premises belong to Sharad Balu Hegde.

The investigation found that while the establishment was permitted to host orchestra programs, a DJ was actually operating. The stage did not meet the required dimensions of 10x12 feet, measuring only 6x10 feet. Moreover, the venue lacked separate entry and exit routes for customers, another violation of the license conditions.

Shetty was taken into custody along with the establishment’s documents for further legal proceedings. The female performers were released to safeguard their reputations, while the customers were briefed and allowed to leave, police said.

An FIR has been filled under Sections 223 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

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