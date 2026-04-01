Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Police Bust Prostitution Racket In Andheri & Sakinaka, Woman Accused Of Exploiting Financially Vulnerable Victims

The Ghatkopar police have busted an alleged prostitution racket operating in Andheri, Sakinaka, and Ghatkopar. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police have busted an alleged prostitution racket operating in Andheri, Sakinaka, and Ghatkopar, detaining a 38-year-old woman, Kavita Mane, from Kandivali East. She is accused of exploiting financially vulnerable women by luring them with money and arranging their services for clients.

Police Receive Tip-Off About Racket

According to the FIR, on March 30, Inspector Navnath Rangat of Ghatkopar police received information from a confidential informant that a woman named Kavita was supplying girls to hotels in Ghatkopar, Sakinaka, and Andheri for sexual services. The police, using a dummy customer, made contact with Mane, who allegedly sent photos of two other women along with herself to the decoy.

Mane allegedly demanded Rs30,000 for each girl, totaling Rs90,000 for all three, from the client before arranging their services. Acting on this, police lured Mane to a lodge on the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road with the dummy customer. They prepared bundles of currency, including two genuine Rs500 notes on top and fake notes designed to resemble Rs500 bills from the Indian Children’s Bank to trap the accused.

Accused Apprehended While Collecting Money

During the sting operation, Mane arrived with two women, aged 32 and 31. She was apprehended while allegedly collecting money for sexual services for one of the women. Upon questioning, the women revealed that Mane had promised them Rs15,000 each if they provided sexual services to the client.

Police constable Abhijeet Somwanshi, 34, lodged the complaint, and Ghatkopar police have registered a case under Section 143(3) of the Bharatiy Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act and Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/