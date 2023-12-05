 Mumbai Police Raid Agra Pharma Company Over Fake Injections Sale
Mumbai Police Raid Agra Pharma Company Over Fake Injections Sale

The police team found purchase bills for eight types of medicine, but there were no bills of sale.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Mumbai Police | Representative Image

Mumbai police raided a pharmaceutical company’s office in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday for allegedly supplying spurious Orofer ferric carboxymaltose (FCM) injections, used in the treatment of anaemia, to a Delhi-based pharmaceutical firm. The Delhi firm, in turn, sent the injections to Mumbai, where they were found to be fake.

Assistant Commissioner (Drugs) Atul Upadhyay said a three-member team from Mumbai raided the office of the primary supplier, ‘Golu Pharma’, in Agra. The team surveyed the paperwork available at the premises, along with the medicines stored there.

Owner Denies Claims

The owner of the company, Sanjay Singh, said the firm sold two injections of Orofer FCM to Delhi-based Kanha Pharma. He denied having any more stock of the injections and the police team also could not find anything. The team confiscated the records of the company and took samples of some medicines that were found to be suspicious.

The police team found purchase bills for eight types of medicine, but there were no bills of sale. All these medicines were found to be stored on the premises and the owner could not provide a satisfactory answer as to why the medicines had not been sold to date. Golu Pharma received its licence in 2021, Singh said.

article-image

