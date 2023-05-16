Mumbai Police prohibits flying of drones as G20 meeting gets underway | Representative Image

Mumbai Police has banned drones for the third G20 meeting to be held between May 16 to May 25, 2023. Police has prohibited drones, para gliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities in the jurisdiction of Sahar Police, Vakola Police Station, BKC Police Station, Bandra Police Station, Colaba Police Station and Azad Maidan Police Station.

The third meeting of the energy transition working group of G20 began on Monday. It is apprehended that drones and similar aircraft could be used by terrorists or anti-social elements to launch an attack as a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the G20 meeting, the official release read.

People violating this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC. A warning notice ( no drone zone) prohibiting the flying of drones with 2 kms of the venue should be prominently displayed along the perimeter wall of the sensitive venue/vital installations.

