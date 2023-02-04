Mumbai Police personnel from West Zone felicitated by Commissioner for good crime detection & conviction

Mumbai police personnel from the West Region comprising zones 9 and 10 were felicitated by Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar on Friday for good crime detection and securing 148 convictions in the last five years.

𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝟭𝟭𝟮 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹

The event was held at Bandra Kurla Complex and appreciation certificates were awarded to 112 personnel, including Assistant Police Commissioners, Senior Police Inspectors, Police Inspectors, Assistant Police Inspectors, Police Sub-Inspectors and constables.

𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝘁❜𝘀 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗿

Phansalkar said, “Apart from prevention and detection of crimes, securing convictions of the guilty is very important to ensure justice. It’s very challenging and tedious for the policemen, who also have to face top defence lawyers during trial.” He also stressed on the need for higher convictions to get back the confidence of Mumbaikars in the police.

Phansalkar urged the personnel to work with a scientific temperament and ensure that each crime gets punished with proper investigation and paperwork to stand trial.

The highest number of convictions was by woman Police Inspector Sarla Vasave, who secured nine convictions between 2017 and 2019 while being posted at Powai Police Station, followed by three convictions by Police Inspector Rajendra Kane at Bandra and Khar police stations between 2017 and 2022.

In zone 9 (eight police stations from Bandra to Oshiwara), 33 officers were felicitated for securing convictions in 42 criminal cases, while in zone 10 (six police stations from Andheri to Powai), 28 police officers were awarded with appreciation certificates for securing convictions in 39 cases.

𝟱𝟭 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱

Apart from police officers, 51 constables were also felicitated by Phansalkar, who was accompanied by Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharati, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhari, Additional Police Commissioner (crime) Dynaneshwar Chavan and Additional Police Commissioner West Region Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

Senior Police Inspector Sarla Vasave

Vasave heads the Yellow Gate police station with jurisdiction over the Indian Ocean from Gujarat and Goa to Kerala. She has the distinction of securing the highest number of convictions while being posted at the Powai Police Station between 2017 to 2019 in nine cases of POCSO Act. The CP gave special appreciation to the lady officer for her dedication in protecting minors from sexual offences and ensuring the cases were fast-tracked. She meticulously investigated and filed chargesheets in nine cases of rapes and sexual offences against minors, securing convictions and sentences ranging from nine years to life imprisonments in all the cases.

Assistant Police Commissioner Shailendra Dhivar

Dhivar was felicitated for securing life imprisonment conviction in the sensational double murder case of 2019. Dhivar was posted as Police Inspector at Juhu when the double murder of a woman and her servant rocked the suburbs. He managed to crack the case and tracked the accused Nepali national. The sessions court awarded life imprisonment to the accused.

Police Inspector Rajendra Kane

Kane, popular for his Police Bappa Ganpati, was decorated for securing three convictions, including a life imprisonment, a 10-year rigorous jail term and a seven-year term, in different cases at Bandra and Khar police stations between 2017 and 2020.

Assistant Police Inspector Saurabh Kokate

Kokate got three convictions in separate cases registered at Juhu police station between 2020 and 2022. His excellent probe and presentation of chargesheets with evidence led to convictions – 12-year hard labour punishment, a 10-year jail term and another five-year imprisonment.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)