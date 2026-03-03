 Mumbai Police On High Alert As US-Iran-Israel Conflict Sparks Protests, Authorities Brace For Violence
Amid the Iran-Israel conflict, protests have erupted in Mumbai, prompting heightened security, especially around the Iranian, US, and Israeli embassies. Mumbai Police issued alerts, urging vigilance as demonstrations could mask violence, including rioting or arson. Authorities stress strict surveillance to maintain law and order across the city.

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, protests have erupted in several parts of Mumbai. In view of the situation, security has been tightened across the city, particularly around the embassies of Iran, the United States and Israel.

The Mumbai Police has issued an alert and directed all its officers to remain vigilant. Authorities have warned that protests held either in support of or against Iran could potentially be used as a cover for violence, including rioting and arson.

Police officials have emphasized the need for heightened surveillance and precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents and to maintain law and order in the city.

