Mumbai: Police officer held for stalking, assaulting & sending lewd messages to his woman colleague

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 05:38 PM IST
Representative Image |

Mumbai: An Assistant Police Inspector (API) in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly stalking, assaulting and sending obscene messages to his woman colleague, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused API, Deepak Baburao Deshmukh, was arrested late Tuesday night, the official of Kurar police station in suburban Kandivali said.

"Deshmukh was nabbed after his woman colleague, a police officer, lodged a complaint against him on Tuesday, based on which an FIR was registered against him for outraging her modesty, stalking, sending obscene messages to her and assaulting her by entering her residence," the official said.

The API had been recently transferred to the police control room. During the probe, police found that Deshmukh felt that he was transferred because of the woman police officer, following which he started harassing her, the official said.

However, she lodged the complaint after he entered her residence on Tuesday and assaulted her, he added.

Deshmukh was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354 (outraging the modesty of woman), 354-D (stalking), 452 (house trespass) and other sections of Information of Technology Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

