Mumbai: Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted Over Photos Of Garbage Bin Dispute In Vikhroli; Case Against Corporator’s Son’s Aide

Parksite police have registered a case against Vaibhav Mande and others after a Special Branch officer was allegedly assaulted while photographing a garbage-bin dispute in Vikhroli | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: A police officer was allegedly manhandled and assaulted by a group of people following a dispute over photographs he took on his mobile phone of a quarrel over a garbage bin in the Parksite area of Vikhroli.

The Parksite police have registered a case against Vaibhav Mande, alias Bundya, an alleged associate of Imran Shaikh, son of sitting corporator Sakina Shaikh, and two to three unidentified persons.

Officer Spots Crowd During Patrol

According to the FIR, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Ravindr Wagheeram More, 55, has been posted with Special Branch-01, under Zone VII, since September 2025. On October 19, he was assigned beat duty within the jurisdiction of Parksite police station and had been on surveillance duty since morning.

At around 7.30 pm, while patrolling a public road near Beat No. 4 police chowky on Road No. 1, More noticed a crowd of around 20 to 25 people gathered at the spot. Suspecting that something untoward might have occurred, he approached the crowd and found two or three people allegedly arguing over a garbage bin.

Photographs Trigger Confrontation

Imran Shaikh, son of sitting corporator Sakina Shaikh, was also allegedly present at the scene. As the matter involved a person associated with politics, More took photographs of the incident on his mobile phone, according to the complaint.

The FIR alleges that Vaibhav Mande questioned More about why he was taking photographs and pressured him to delete them. Mande allegedly verbally abused the officer.

More reportedly identified himself as a Special Branch police officer and showed his identity card. However, Mande and two to three others allegedly pushed him and struck him on the back with their hands.

Imran Shaikh Asks Officer To Leave

When Imran Shaikh asked More to show his identity card, the officer complied. After checking the card, Shaikh allegedly told him to leave the spot.

More subsequently left the area and informed his senior officers about the incident over the phone. His superiors reportedly instructed him to lodge a complaint at Parksite police station.

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Case Registered Under BNS

Based on More’s complaint, the Parksite police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused have been booked on allegations of obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his official duties and intentionally preventing him from carrying out government work while monitoring the gathering.

Further investigation is underway.

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