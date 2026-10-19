Mumbai Crime: Khar Woman Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Deaf & Mute Brother-In-Law, Threatening Him With Knife Over Refusal To Wash Clothes | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Khar police have booked a 47-year-old woman, Dipti Awasthi, on charges of assaulting and threatening her deaf and mute brother-in-law with a knife at their Khar West home. The FIR was registered on Saturday, and Awasthi has been issued a notice to appear for questioning. A sign language instructor was brought in to help record the complainant's statement.

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FPJ has obtained a copy of the FIR, which names Awasthi as the accused. As per the FIR, the complainant, 34-year-old Kanhaiyalal Tiwari, alleges the attack took place around 10 a.m. on October 12, after he refused to wash clothes while his brother, Satyakanth Tiwari, was away at work. He alleges that Awasthi kicked him four to five times in the groin, dragged him by the hair, and slammed his head against a wall. She then allegedly brandished a knife, pushed him out of the house, and bolted the door from inside.





A police officer from Khar station said Awasthi has been charged under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, as well as BNS sections covering grievous hurt, criminal intimidation, and insult.



Tiwari, who is unemployed and dependent on his brother's business income, further alleged a pattern of abuse stretching back over time. He claimed Awasthi regularly forced him to wash clothes and dishes and massage her feet, and that when he refused, she would beat him with a broom, rolling pin, or iron tongs, deny him food, take away his phone, and verbally abuse him. He also alleged he had once seen her mixing sleeping pills, Zapiz 0.5, into his brother's food, and that when he tried to film it, she snatched his phone and deleted the recording. According to the complaint, she assaulted and threatened to kill him after he said he would inform his brother.

