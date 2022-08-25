Mumbai police nabs man for cheating people under Geeta Friendship Club | Pic for representation | Unsplash

Mumbai Police has arrested Abhishek Kumar Daya Shankar Singh (29), an accused from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh who allegedly used to cheat people under the name of Geeta Friendship Club.

According to the police, Singh used to lure youths saying if they keep physical relationship with elite class women they would get Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

He also collected money from the people on the name of Membership fees, Body massage kit and club Commission. After receiving complaint from victims the Police had conducted technical investigation and arrested Singh from Gadavali village, Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

An Offence has been registered with Azad Maidan Police under section 420 (Cheating) and 34 (Common intention)

According to police accused has no previous criminal records.