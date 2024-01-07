Mumbai Police Nabs Man Cheating People Online In Name Of Charni Road-Based Sweet Shop; Accused Held In Rajasthan

Representative Image

Mumbai: Police at DB Marg have arrested a man for cheating people who tried to buy sweets from Charni Road-based Tiwari Bros online. In September 2023, the police received a complaint from a man who was cheated out of Rs1.14 lakh. He had searched for Tiwari Bros on Google and called a number that came up near the top of the page.

Accused Traced Down To Rajasthan

DB Marg had received several such complaints involving Tiwari Bros in the previous few months, and Senior Inspector Vinay Ghorpade formed a team to arrest the fraudster. The police found that the accused was a resident of Jhilpati village in Rajasthan's Dig district. As soon as the location of the accused was traced, a team reached Rajasthan and arrested the accused, Mufid Chhotali Khan, 31.

Ghorpade said that with the arrest of Khan, the police had solved 15 cases.