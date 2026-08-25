Mumbai Police Nab Two Long-Absconding Accused After Nearly 40 Years In Separate 1986 Murder, 1990 Cricket Assault Cases |

Mumbai: Two men wanted in separate cases were arrested by police from different police stations after evading arrest for decades. Both accused were teenagers when they allegedly committed the offences. In one case, the Sakinaka police arrested a 59-year-old man who had been on the run for nearly four decades in connection with a 1986 murder case, while the Borivali police arrested another man wanted for allegedly attacking a cricket umpire with a bat 36 years ago.

In the first case, The Sakinaka Police have apprehended a 59-year-old man who had been evading arrest since 1986 in connection with a murder case. The accused, Suresh Chander Adagale, was captured from Ranjangaon in Pune’s Shirur tehsil on August 20, following a sustained manhunt.

Adagale was originally arrested at the age of 19 for allegedly killing a colleague during a trivial dispute. He was later granted bail on the condition that he appear for court hearings, but he skipped the proceedings, leading to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. He subsequently vanished and remained untraced for nearly 40 years. The accused is a labourer.

Despite the passage of time, the Sakinaka Police kept the case active. The absconder search team recently revived the investigation, using technical surveillance and confidential intelligence to track him down. Investigators gathered leads from former colleagues, who mentioned that Adagale had attended a wedding in Pune. Although an initial visit to his native village yielded no results, technical inputs helped pinpoint his location in Ranjangaon.

A police team laid a trap at his residence and successfully arrested him. Officials revealed that Adagale had been living under a false identity to avoid detection. He is currently in police custody, and legal proceedings are underway as per court directives.

This arrest is part of the Mumbai Police’s broader initiative to trace long-pending absconders, including those who have eluded law enforcement for decades.

In another case, in a similar breakthrough, the Borivali Police have arrested Omprakash Lalta Pasi, now 55, for an assault on a cricket umpire that took place 36 years ago in Mumbai’s Borivali area.

In 1990, Pasi, then an 18-year-old, allegedly attacked an umpire with a cricket bat after being declared out during a local match. The umpire sustained serious injuries, and Pasi fled the scene. A case was registered at Borivali police station under relevant sections of the now-defunct Indian Penal Code.

During court proceedings, Pasi repeatedly failed to appear, leading to him being declared a proclaimed offender. To evade arrest, he continually changed his residential address and contact details. However, the Borivali Police persisted, gathering intelligence on his movements and connections.

Through technical investigation and sustained efforts, police traced Pasi to Poonam Residency in Mira Road (east), Thane, where he was arrested. He now faces an attempt to murder charge, and further investigation is underway.