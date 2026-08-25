 Mumbai: Dahisar Police Nab 34-Year-Old With Country-Made Pistol, 6 Live Cartridges Worth ₹45,000 Near Check Naka
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Mumbai: Dahisar Police Nab 34-Year-Old With Country-Made Pistol, 6 Live Cartridges Worth ₹45,000 Near Check Naka

Dahisar police arrested 34-year-old Sandeep Upadhyay for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol and six live cartridges near Dahisar Check Naka. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted him near Mahanagar Gas pump and seized the firearm and ammunition worth ₹45,000. A case was registered under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, with further investigation underway.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Mumbai: Dahisar Police Nab 34-Year-Old With Country-Made Pistol, 6 Live Cartridges Worth ₹45,000 Near Check Naka
Mumbai: Dahisar Police Nab 34-Year-Old With Country-Made Pistol, 6 Live Cartridges Worth ₹45,000 Near Check Naka | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Dahisar police arrested a 34-year-old man after he allegedly possessed a country-made pistol and six live cartridges at Dahisar Check Naka on Friday evening.

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The police said Crime Detection Officer Assistant Police Inspector Indrajit Patil received information around 5.35 pm on August 21 that a man was carrying a firearm in the Dahisar Check Naka area. After informing senior officers, a crime detection team was formed to verify the information and take action.

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The team intercepted Sandeep Upadhyay near the Mahanagar Gas pump on the south channel at Dahisar East. Police searched him in the presence of two officials and allegedly recovered a country-made iron pistol and six live cartridges from his possession. The firearm and ammunition, collectively valued at around Rs 45,000, were seized. Police said Upadhyay did not possess a licence to carry the firearm.

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A case was registered at Dahisar police station under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, including Section 37(1)(a) read with Section 135. Upadhyay was subsequently arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Police said the accused, who works in fabrication, resides in Kurar Village, Malad East.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Gajanan Rajmane.

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