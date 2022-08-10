Mumbai: Police nab intoxicated robber, wait 4 days for confession | ANI

Mumbai: In a recent detection that left even the police amused, a 22- year-oldman was arrested for allegedly burgling a house in Trombay, but was so intoxicated atthe time of his arrest that the cops had to wait for four days before they could even begin interrogating him.

Later, the police managed to recover almost all of the stolen valuables, worth close to Rs 2 lakh. According to the Trombay police, Moreshwar Koli, 39, a resident of the Trombay Koliwada, returned home after a morning walk on July 17 and found the accused, Harsh Waghmare, in his house.

The police said that Koli’s door was open and he saw Waghmare standing in front of his opencupboard. “Waghmare had a bag in his hand and an iron rod, which he had used to break open the cupboard. When Koli asked what he was doing in his house, Waghmare pushedhim to the ground and fled,” said police sub inspector Sharad Nanekar.

Koli found gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.9 lakh missing from his house and subsequently registered a complaint with the Trombay police.