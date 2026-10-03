Mumbai Police May Take Legal Action Against CJP Over Protest Held At Shivaji Park Without Permission |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police are likely to consider legal action against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organisers for holding a protest at Shivaji Park without permission on Friday, with authorities estimating the turnout at around 4,500 to 5,000 people against the organisers' claim of 35,000 to 40,000 participants. Police will seek legal advice before deciding on action and will also take cognisance of a complaint filed by local Shivaji Park residents.

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Nearly 5,000 People Attended Protest: Mumbai Police

According to Mumbai Police, intelligence agencies had also estimated the crowd at approximately 5,000. The CJP, however, claimed in its statement that 35,000 to 40,000 people attended the demonstration, which was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The protest was held without police permission, officials said. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the demonstration and the complaints raised by residents over the inconvenience caused by the gathering.

75-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Ill At Protest

Meanwhile, the demonstration was marked by the death of a 75-year-old man who fell ill at the venue and died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The deceased was identified as Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, a resident of Dosti West County, B Wing, Thane. According to police, he arrived at Shivaji Park around 4.30 pm to witness the protest.

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At around 5 pm, Pillai complained of chest pain. With assistance from his friend and police personnel present at the venue, he was taken to Sushrusha Hospital in Shivaji Park for treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahendra Pandit said Pillai died during treatment after suffering a heart attack. Police said further details were being verified.

Several Film Personalities Attend Protest

The protest saw participation from several personalities from the film and music industry. Actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani were among those who attended the demonstration. Actress Sherlyn Chopra also extended her support to the agitation. The protest was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with protesters raising concerns over the SIR exercise.

However, the demonstration also drew objections from some local residents, who cited inconvenience caused by repeated protests at Shivaji Park. Residents raised concerns about traffic congestion and disruption to people who regularly visit the park, as well as the proximity of schools and a hospital to the protest site. Police are expected to examine the residents' complaint and seek legal advice before deciding on further action against the organisers.

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