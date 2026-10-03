75-Year-Old Man Dies After Complaining Of Chest Pain During CJP Protest At Mumbai’s Shivaji Park | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: A 75-year-old man who had come to attend the CJP’s protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai fell ill and died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital on Friday evening.

Protest Held At Shivaji Park

The protest was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, 75, a resident of Dosti West County, B Wing, Thane. He had arrived at Shivaji Park around 4.30 pm to witness the protest.

Complains Of Chest Pain

At around 5 pm, Pillai complained of chest pain. With the help of his friend and police personnel, he was immediately taken to Sushrusha Hospital in Shivaji Park for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahendra Pandit said that Pillai died during treatment after suffering a heart attack.

Police said further details are being verified.

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